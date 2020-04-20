Marion Constance Lannom “Connie” Eakes, 85, of Lebanon, TN, diedApril 17, 2020.
Connie was a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church. She was a member of the Phoebe’s and the Red Hat Society. Connie was the daughter of the late, Escoe and Ida Wade Lannom. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Eakes; granddaughter, Katie Jordan; and siblings, Willard Lannom, Wayner Lannom, Morris Lannom, Evelyn Harvey, Kathleen Bishop and Cheryl Watson.
She is survived by her children: Connee (Steve) Bates and Michelle (Terry) Jordan, and Paul Lee Eakes; sisters, Gwendolyn Moore and Minnie Tomlinson; grandchildren: Amber Taylor, Eli (Lili) Bates, Jessie Jordan, Hannah (Tristan) Wheeler, Maegan (Jonah) Bond, Rebekah (Jacob) Hearn, Brooke Eakes, Joshua Bates and Logan Eakes; great-grandchildren: Bryr, Josie Kate, Caleb, Daniel, Lauren, Selah Grace, Avett, Ryder, Emma Ruth, Tatum, Ryleigh, Eastyn, Eleigh, and Hunter.
Private graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Rev. Billie Friel officiating. Active pallbearers will be: Eli Bates, Joshua Bates, Logan Eakes, Jacob Hearn, Tristan Wheeler and Jonah Bond. Honorary pallbearers will be: Steve Bates, Gary Taylor, Terry Jordan, Todd Anderson, Buck and Debbie Woodruff and Ben and Bertie Hurt.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rocky Valley Baptist Church with a meal following service.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Wycliffe Associates, PO Box 620143, Orlando, FL 32862, online giving at www.wycliffeassociates.org/giving or by phone in honor of Connie Eakes at 1-800-843-9673.
To limit the spread of COVID-19 and to obey Executive Order No. 27 of the Governor of the State of TN, visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time in the building, but there will be an opportunity to drive by and speak to the family if you do not want to get out of your car.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com