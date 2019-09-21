Marion “Lee” Woodard, age 76 of Bethpage, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
Funeral Service will be Tuesday, September 24 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Pastor John Barnes officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, September 22 from 2 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 23 from 2 to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, September 24 from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Sumner Memorial Gardens, with family serving as pallbearers.
Mr. Woodard was born May 28, 1943 in Sumner County to the late Lillard Woodard and Lela Mae Davidson Woodard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Wesley Woodard, Donald Reese Woodard, Johnny Doris Woodard, and Russell Duncan Woodard.
He is survived by wife of 55 years, Janet Rittenberry Woodard of Bethpage; daughters, Renee Woodard of Lebanon, Lisa Woodard of Donelson, and Jennifer Roth (Shane) of Mishawaka, IN; sister, Sue Cummins of Greenbrier; six grandchildren, Stephanie Johnson, Storm Denson (Elizabeth), Chase Shaff (Danie), Trulee Denson, Tobin Roth, and Coby Roth; and seven great-grandchildren.
Mr. Woodard loved woodworking and reading his bible. He was a truck driver for 40 years; working for Portland Express and retiring from Estes Express. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored with arrangements.