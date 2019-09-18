Marion Pansy “Pam” Knox, age 68, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Sept. 10, 2019. Pam loved spending time at her cottage with her family, friends and dogs.
She was the daughter of the late, Charles and Elizabeth MacDonald Parsons. Pam was also preceded in death by four siblings.
She is survived by husband of 18 years – Stuu Stewart; daughter Danica (Bobby) Lamb; step-children Christy Martin, Ty Stewart and Adam Stewart; siblings Daisy, Mary, Audrey, Bernie, Bill, Lloyd, Charlie, Eric and Shirley; grandchildren Jordan and Connor and many nieces and nephews.
At Pam’s request, her remains will be cremated and no services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control Center, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.