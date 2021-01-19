Marjorie “Margie” Marie McClanahan Parsons Blanton, age 89 of Lebanon, TN.
Margie Blanton left her family on Thursday, January 14, 2021, now whole in mind and spirit. Born on April 19, 1931, in Nashville, TN, she attended East High School with her three sisters and grew up in the Eastland area of Nashville. She was a bookkeeper at Randolph & Rice Electronics for many years, loved to sing with her sisters, and was strong in the Christian faith. She took great pride in her work, both at home and in the office, and was proud of her children’s accomplishments. She admired beauty and style in all things and always dressed fit to kill. She was preceded in death by parents, Marie Cole McClanahan and James McClanahan, and sister, Mildred Early.
She is survived by sisters, June Moore and Ann King; daughter, Linda Parsons and children, Elayne Pope and Rachel Travis (Robert) and grandchildren, Eleanor and Vivian Travis; son, Joe Blanton (Whitney) and son, Stephen Parks (Malarie and daughter, Dorothy and stepsons, Chance and Bailey); daughter, Paula Blanton Crawford (Darrell) and children, Stacy White (Zac and sons, Jaxon and Brody), Chelsey Crawford, and Shelby Richmond (Brant and daughter, Emerson); and nieces and nephews and their families.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com