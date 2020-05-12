Marjorie Mollie Cox, 99, of Mt. Juliet, TN and Ontonagon, MI, diedMay 8, 2020.
Mollie was born near Birmingham, England and was the daughter of the late, Tom and Ester Brown. Although Mollie spent many years in the United States, she never lost her British accent. She was known to minister quietly through her cards and visits.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Dennis) Hannon; grandchildren, Sean (Erika) Hannon and Ryan (Ashley) Hannon; great-grandchildren: Brandon, Cory, Hannah, Sascha, Noah, Johan, Mollie, Liam, Owen and Callan.
Many friends in Mt. Juliet, TN and Ontonagon, MI
Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203-1197.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com