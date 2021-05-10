Mark Darryl "Pappy" Quintal Sr.- age 59 passed away Saturday May 1, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard "Hayman" Quintal Sr. Survived by his mother, Judy Govoni Quintal; wife, Tammy Quintal; daughter, Renae (Josh) Jordan; sons, Mark (Jessi) Quintal Jr. & Bryan Henley; brother, Richard Quintal Jr.; sisters, Doreen (Brian) Malmberg, Michelle Quintal Morse, & Kristina(Caralee) Quintal; grandchildren, Tucker Jordan, Bonnie Jordan, Kinley Jo Quintal & Karaline Quintal; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark was a shipping manager for Performance Food Group. He enjoyed cooking and spending time at their pool with his family. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband, father and Pappy to his grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Wednesday May 5th 4-7 p.m. at the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, Tn. 37087. Visitation was held on Thursday May 6th at the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087 from 11:00 a.m. until funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Donnie Bain officiated the services. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers, Richard Quintal Jr., Sean Quintal, Seth Malmberg, Chandler Morse, Nathaniel Morse, & Matthew Scalf. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mark's memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com