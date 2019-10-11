Mark Edmund “Eddie” Burton, 58, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on October 9, 2019. Eddie was a 1979 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. He was a mechanic for over 40 plus years and was currently a mechanic / technician for TriGreen Equipment in Mt. Juliet. He loved working on tractors and farm equipment.
Eddie was born on January 20, 1961 in Lebanon, Tennessee, to the late Leslie L. and Bernice Noles Burton, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John T. Burton. He is survived by loving wife of 26 years, Toni Tubb Burton; brother, Leslie L. (Shirley) Burton; father and mother in – law, Billy Jack and Alice Tubb; sister–in–laws, Tammy (Mike) Hobbs, Jackie (Jerry) Harris, and Vickie Knight; nieces and nephews, Lesley (Seth) Burton Chapman, Justin Hobbs, Heather (Darrell) Tidwell, Clint Harris, and Connor Harris; cousin, Sam Burton; and special pet, Prissy Girl; several great–nieces and nephews and numerous other family members also survive.
The Celebration of Life Service, conducted by David Whitmore, will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Honorary Pallbearers: co-workers at TriGreen Equipment of Mt. Juliet, David Whitmore, and Rexx Carver. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12 from 11 a.m. until service time at 3 p.m.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.