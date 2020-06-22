Mark Jones, 50, passed away on April 4, 2020.
The Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at LaunchPoint Church (337 West Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon TN 37087). Visitation will be at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service.
Mr. Jones worked in law enforcement for over 20 years. He enjoyed being with his family, everything to do with law enforcement, and shooting guns.
Mr. Jones is preceded in death by wife Amy Jones and mother Beatrice Jones. He is survived by daughters Alexandria (Sheridan) Roberts, Amanda (Eric) Phillips, and Abigale Jones, father Martin Jones, and sisters Terri (Larry) Wilmouth and Marcia Jones. Sellars Funeral Home, 313 W. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.