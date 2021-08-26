Mark W. Soots, age 48 of Lebanon, passed away August 25, 2021. Mark was a great husband, son, father, brother and grandfather who loved to cook, dance and make everyone laugh. Mark was 3rd in the State of Delaware 103 wrestling class his 10th grade year in high school. He coached WWBA basketball, football and baseball in the Wilson County area for many years. He will be missed beyond measure by his family and friends.
Preceded in death by grandmother, Betty J. Soots; and uncle, Roger Young. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Shannon Soots; father, Randy (Linda) Soots; mother, Peggy Miller; children, Shelby Soots, Sadie (Lukas) Martin and Cade Soots; sister, Rebecca (Harry) Miller; brothers, David (Wendy) Clark, Eric Bush and Kevin Soots; in-laws, Jerry & Nancy Davis; and grandchildren, Judah Kwasniewski, Georgia Hill and Memphis Martin.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 28 at 3 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Bryan Varnell officiating. Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 27 from 4-8 pm and Saturday, August 28 from 2 pm until time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.