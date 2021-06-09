Today

Showers early with isolated thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.