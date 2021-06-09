Marsha (Pask) Clark, age 77 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away June 6, 2021 after a short illness.
Marsha, an avid Cubs fan, attended De Paul University and had a successful career in the brokerage business as Vice President, Wells Fargo Investments. Upon retirement, Marsha and her husband enjoyed part-time employment at Disney World and many days of fun at the parks.
Marsha was an enthusiastic, faithful volunteer, starting with Maryville Academy and ending with feeding the homeless through Luke 14:12, Meals on Wheels, and Liturgical ministry at St. Stephen.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom Clark.
She is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon & Thomas Young; and Sylvia & Ed Nolan; and many loving devoted nieces and nephews and cherished friends everywhere she lived- Illinois, Florida, and Tennessee.
A service is to be held in Illinois at a later date.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.