Martha Ann Bayse, 73, died Saturday evening, Feb. 22, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
She was born April 3, 1946 in Nashville, she was the daughter of the late James Lewis Sands and Gertrude Elizabeth Bess Sands and was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Karley Bayse, and sisters, Judy Baines and Wanda (Jim) Prentice.
Martha was a retired employee of the State of Tennessee Unemployment Division.
She is survived by her children, Lance (Anita) Bayse of Gladeville and Brian (Meredith) Bays and Kristie (Mark) Cantrell both of Watertown; grandchildren, Kelsey (Zach) Edwards, Kendal Bayse, Hannah and Issac Cantrell; brother, Kirby (Ina) Sands of LaVergne; sister, Debbie (Paul) Coleman of Mt, Juliet; and brother-in-law, James Baines of Lebanon.
Family and friends will gather at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Jones Hill Cemetery for graveside services and interment.
