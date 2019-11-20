Martha Ann Gatlin, 92, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Chaplain Andy Ingram, will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 20 from noon until service time at 1 p.m.
She is survived by children, Sharon Gatlin, Thomas Gatlin, Susan Gatlin, Johnny (Julie) Gatlin, Connie (David) Akins, and David (Marie) Gatlin; grandchildren, Jeff, John, Tommie Kay, Greg, Amy, Rachael, Dillon, Ashley, Collin, Hayley, Christina, and Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Tanner, Sydney, Haylee, Conner, Liam, Barrett, Max, Berkley, and Myles. She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Milton Gatlin, Jr.; parents, John and Earlene Kirby Stanford.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.