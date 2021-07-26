Martha Dale Moss, age 92 of Mt. Juliet, TN died July 25, 2021.
Martha was born in Goodlettsville, TN and was the daughter of the late, Andrew Cecil and Mattie Collins Dale. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Martha majored in Home Economics at UT Knoxville and was employed by TVA. She was also a homemaker, a florist and a caterer. Martha baked birthday cakes and wedding cakes for all of her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Needmore Bridge Club and Ilene’s Travel Club.
Martha was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John Morgan Moss, her son, John Dale Moss and 7 siblings.
She is survived by: Sons – Louis Moss, Mack (Terri) Moss and Kyle (Cheryl Lewis) Moss; Sister – Joyce Vardell; Grandchildren – Cody (Christy) Moss, Dale Moss, Morgan (Bill) Johnson, Hardy Moss and Nolan Moss; Great-grandchildren – Elijah Moss, Kyler Johnson, Karson Moss, Kinsley Moss and Trislan Moss; Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN or the John Dale Moss Scholarship, UT Institute of Agriculture, c/o Tom Looney, 110 Morgan Hall, 2621 Morgan Circle, Knoxville, TN 37996-4502.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Victory Baptist Church. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel.