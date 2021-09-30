Martha Evelyn Hall Wilson, age 81, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 28, 2021. Martha was born in Woodbury, TN and was the daughter of the late, Grady and Malta Hall. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for many years where she was instrument in starting the Parish Nurse and Stephen Ministries programs. Martha was a registered nurse and was retired from Parkview/Centennial Medical Center. She was a recipient of the Frist Humanitarian Award. Martha enjoyed traveling and had traveled to many places inside and outside the United States. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Wayne Wilson and her siblings, George Hall and Evelyn Hall.
She is survived by: Children – Anthony (Treila) Wilson, Brenda (Jeff) Anderson, Grady (Laura) Wilson and Mitch Wilson; Grandchildren – Tony Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Jessica Ashley, Sarah Wilson, Quinton Wilson, Hannah Castle and Olivia Garrett; Great-grandchildren – Payton Trull, Ensley-Kate Castle, Halley Ashley and Sutton Wilson
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church, 2905 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Pastor Jeff Streszoff officiating. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Tony Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Quinton Wilson, Ronnie Hall, Jeff Hall, Roy Hall and Dennis Hall.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church for the Healing Ministry.
Visitation will from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and 12-2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com