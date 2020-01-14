Martha Frances George, 86, of Watertown died Monday morning, Jan. 13, 2020 at The Pavillion in Lebanon.
Born July 11, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Margianna Thomas and was preceded in death by her husband, James R. George in 1976.
She is survived by her children, Jimmy Ray George of Watertown, Paul (Elaine) George of Watertown, Peggy (Ricky) Johnson of Lascassas, and Glenda (William) Bush of Morrison; grandchildren, Rusty (Stacey) George, Ryan (Leah) George, Rachel George, Paul (Leanne) George, Jr., Peggy Hamlet, Randell Mahaffa, and Mickey (Lori) Bush; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; long time companion, Jimmy Taylor and sister-in-law, Bobbie Walker.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Patton and Bro. Don Mathis officiating. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and prior to services Friday. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment at Wilson Co. Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home (615) 237-9318