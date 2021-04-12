Today

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.