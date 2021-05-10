Martha Jane Gothard Partridge passed away on May 3, 2021 at age 61.
The Memorial Service, conducted by Dan Dozier, was 5 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2 p.m. until the service at 5 p.m.
Martha Jane Gothard Partridge was born in Smithville TN to Martha Eloise Holcomb and Karl Lee Gothard. She loved her job as a Scrub Tech and in Labor and Delivery at Vanderbilt Wilson County Medical Center. Outside of her job, she enjoyed time with her family and everything outdoors from the sand and surf of the beach to mowing the yard.
Ms. Partridge is survived by her sons James Matthew Beard, John (Ashley) Partridge, and Luke Partridge, grandchildren Grant Lee Partridge and Mason Tucker Partridge, siblings Randall Karl Gothard and Sarah Smith, sister-in-law Joy Buck-Gothard, nieces and nephews Brittany (Andrew) Kuykendall, Adam Gothard, and Sarah Abigail Smith, and great-niece and nephew, Maverick and Hampton Smith, Samuel and Christina Kuykendall. She is preceded at death by parents Martha and Karl Gothard.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Sherry’s Run. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.