Martha Jo Malone age 94 of Madison, died Monday afternoon, May 10, 2021 at Hendersonville Medical Center.
She was born May 11, 1926 in Watertown, daughter of the late William Clayton Moore and Pearl Patterson Moore. Martha Jo was preceded in death by her husband, John Hugh Malone in 2018.
She was a graduate of Watertown High School and a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church. She is survived by her children, Lynn (Dianne) Malone of Donelson, Ann Malone and Betty Malone both of Madison, Wayne (Teresa) Malone of Watertown, Janet Malone of Madison; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Graveside services and interment were at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Hearn Hill Cemetery with Bro. Kenneth Tramel officiating. Visitation were on Thursday from Noon till service time. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318