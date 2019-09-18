Martha Jo Petty, age 89, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Sept. 14, 2019.
Mrs. Petty was a member of Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was the daughter of the late, John Lee and Josephine Erwin Smith. Mrs. Petty was also preceded in death by her son, Dan Petty and her sisters, Adie Wood Martin and Inez Wilson Chapman.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Joe E. Petty; sons Steve (Carol Stuart) Petty and Randy (Connie) Petty; daughter-in-law Elizabeth Petty; brother Russell (Joyce) Smith and grandchildren Jeremiah Petty, Rachel Petty, Sarah Petty, Jacob Petty, Chandler (Chris) Cole and Colton Petty.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mike Reese officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 595 W. Division Street, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com