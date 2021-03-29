Martha M. “Jo” Owens, of Lebanon, passed away on March 24, 2021 at age 76.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Jonas Taylor, is 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and will be followed by interment in Woodlawn Roesch Patton Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jerry Owens Jr., Blake Owens, R.D. Young, Steve Summers, Giles Weston, and Wilson Jones. The family will be accepting friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11.
Martha M. Owens was born in Nashville TN to Mattie Green and William H. McMahon. She retired from AT&T Customer Service after 31 years. She enjoyed baking cakes, camping, and being with the grandkids. She is survived by husband of 50 years Jerry Owens, children Jeri Jo (R.D.) Young, Jerry (Sherry Escobar) Owens Jr., and Steve (Meredith) Summers, 14 grandchildren including Blake and Justin Owens and Sophia and Gracie Jo Young, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by daughter Lori Owens, grandson Anthony Young, parents Mattie and William McMahon, and brothers Bill Chaffin and Johnny Chaffin. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.