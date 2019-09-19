Martin (Marty) Derrick Widick

Martin (Marty) Derrick Widick, age 49, passed away Sunday September 15, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Derrick and Margaret

Widick; maternal grandparents, Dennie and Mary Elizabeth Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Penny Mathis Widick; children, Nathaniel Derrick

Widick, Emilynne Renee Widick and Susannah Rose Widick; parents, Joe and Elaine

Widick; brother, Lane (Kristen) Widick; sister, Mary Anne (Kevin) Walton; mother-in-law, Joyce Mathis; brothers-in-law, Skip Mathis, Stefan Mathis, Shawn (Peggy) Mathis and Scott (Deborah) Mathis. 

Marty was a member of Antioch Church of Christ, and a Data Analyst with

Evicore.He was a graduate of Friendship Christian School & Freed-Hardeman

University.  

Visitation will be held on Thursday September 19, 3 to 7 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 p.m. in the Partlow Chapel. Martin's brother Lane Widick will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Antioch Church of

Christ or Maple Hill Church of Christ. 

Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700.

www.partlowchapel.com

Tags

Recommended for you