Martin (Marty) Derrick Widick, age 49, passed away Sunday September 15, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Derrick and Margaret
Widick; maternal grandparents, Dennie and Mary Elizabeth Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Penny Mathis Widick; children, Nathaniel Derrick
Widick, Emilynne Renee Widick and Susannah Rose Widick; parents, Joe and Elaine
Widick; brother, Lane (Kristen) Widick; sister, Mary Anne (Kevin) Walton; mother-in-law, Joyce Mathis; brothers-in-law, Skip Mathis, Stefan Mathis, Shawn (Peggy) Mathis and Scott (Deborah) Mathis.
Marty was a member of Antioch Church of Christ, and a Data Analyst with
Evicore.He was a graduate of Friendship Christian School & Freed-Hardeman
University.
Visitation will be held on Thursday September 19, 3 to 7 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 p.m. in the Partlow Chapel. Martin's brother Lane Widick will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Antioch Church of
Christ or Maple Hill Church of Christ.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700.