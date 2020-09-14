Marvin Mancuso passed away on September 11, 2020 at age 87. No services are scheduled. Mr. Mancuso was a Tool and Die maker for Sequioa Tool and had served in the National Guard. He is survived by daughters Sharon (Steve) Roush and Karon Domroese, grandson Michael Roush, great-grandsons Nicholas and Daniel Roush, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife Shirley Mancuso, parents Joseph and Virginia Mancuso and four siblings. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Mancuso as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.