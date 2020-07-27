Mary Alexandra “Allee” Marvin, 32, born in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, January 26th, 1988 and passed away on Monday, July 20th, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Allee is survived by her parents, Ken Marvin and Tracy Tilley; step-parents, Rick Tilley and Dana Marvin; brothers, Garett Marvin and Levi Stinson; sister, Anna Marvin; grandparents, Carol Jones and Karen Marvin; niece, Kennedy Marvin; nephew, Ty Marvin; and numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Allee graduated from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in 2010 with a Bachelors’ Degree in Psychology. She was employed at Restorative Life Today LLC, teaching CPR and first aid.
She will be remembered for her bend-over, belly laughing sense of humor and her beautiful soul. Her laugh was contagious and her love for ranch dressing was insatiable. Her family was the most important to her, followed by her dog, Yogi “Bear”. Allee had a heart of gold and loved everyone that she came into contact with. She always saw the best in people.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.