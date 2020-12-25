Mary Ann Fears Hardy, age 77, of Old Hickory, TN, died December 18, 2020.
Mrs. Hardy was a member of Green Hill church. She was a medical assistant for Dr. Hines and later for Dr. John Anderson at the Frist Clinic. Mrs. Hardy enjoyed crafting, cooking, baking, cross-stitching and reading. She was the daughter of the late, Hubert Carlton Fears and Mary Agnes Lynch Fears. Mrs. Hardy was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George Edward Hardy and her brothers, Hubert C. Fears, Jr. and Frank H. Fears.
She is survived by: children – Laural Ann (Jack) Piatt, George E. (Ilona) Hardy, Jr., Charles Andrew Hardy and Kimberly Patrice Hardy; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who affectionately called her Nana.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Ricky Baxley officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com