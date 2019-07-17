Mary Ann Ligon Ricketts, age 92 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at The Pavilion.
She is preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Nina Ligon; husband, Edward Ricketts; brother, Hugh Ellis Ligon; and sister, Bettye Marie Reese.
Mrs. Ricketts is survived by children, Nancy Bassham, Charles Ricketts, and Amy (Clay) Sanders and sister, Edlyne Dickson of Texas.
She was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in the Partlow Funeral Chapel from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Boots Sanders, Chris McDonald, Chad Lannom, Tommy Jones, Gene Jones, Joe Lannom, Mike Sanders, and Bobby Staggs. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnnie and Clifton Ricketts, Eric Montgomery, Tommy Knowles, Ricky Fuqua, Anita Bryson, Huetta Sanders and the Going Like 60 senior citizens group at Gladeville Baptist Church. The family wishes to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at The Pavilion.
