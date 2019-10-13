Mary Ann (Myers) Jewell, 72, born in Jamestown, TN lived in Lebanon, TN passed away October 11, 2019 at her home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Lee and Nellie Enola (Raines) Myers and sister, Sue (Myers) Oliver.
She is survived by husband of 56 years, Winfery D. Jewell, children Tammy Gayle (Jewell) Hood and Dennis, Paul Lee (Wendy) Jewell, and Rebecca Enola Ann Jewell; grandchildren Jake, Jordan and Jada Jewell; brother George Lee (Sue) Myers; sisters Martha Koger; and Adeline (David) Bush; and numerous family and dear friends.
Affectionately known as Mama Jewell she was a pastor's wife for 40 years a devout Christian for many years at Big Springs Baptist Church. She was a 1965 graduate of Lebanon High School and completed Beauty College from Flanary-Mays October 12, 1966. She was also a cook at Walter J Baird and substitute teacher for Wilson County Schools.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 17 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. with Memorial Service beginning at 7 p.m.
Location Big Spring Baptist Church, 2940 Big Springs Road, Lebanon, TN, 37087.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary Ann's memory to the Jewell Scholarship fund.
Donations can be made by calling 615-444-5503 or Mail to Jewell scholarship Fund, 149 Public Square, Lebanon, Tn, 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com