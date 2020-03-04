Ms. Mary Ann Walls Rochelle passed away February 25, 2020.
She attended Flat Rock School and Lebanon High School. She was employed by Walls Walls & Floors in Lebanon for approximately forty years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Doss and Margaret Jones Walls; brother, Eddie Walls; and a sister, Rebecca Walls Lowery.
She is survived by two children, Jennifer Rochelle Williams and Ginger Rochelle Smith; three grandchildren: Dylan Williams, Tyler (Kelsey) White, and Michael (Nicole) Smith; five great grandchildren: Henry, Daniel & Ruthie White, Silas & Emmett Smith; three sisters: Dolores Walls Lester, Sue Walls Bradley, and Nelda (Tommy) Hearn; brother, Mike Walls; many nieces & nephews; as well as special friends, Mary Ann & Donnie Bain.
Visitation with the family of Ms. Rochelle will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com