Mary Cecilia Marsden Geitz, 82, of Lebanon, TN, passed away Sunday January 5, 2020.
A native of Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Belle Winhoven Marsden. Mrs. Geitz was also preceded in death by her husband, Connie Ray Geitz, and brother, Larry Marsden.
Mrs. Geitz is survived by her sons, Steven Geitz and his wife Sandy of Milton, TN and Michael Geitz and his wife Linda of Goodlettsville, TN; daughters, Teresa Schultz and her husband David of Crossville, TN, Susan Blessing and her husband Michael of Mt. Juliet, TN, Diana Fuhrer and her husband Albert of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Melissa Brissette and her husband Tom of Mt. Juliet, TN; brothers, Gerald Marsden, Charles Marsden, and Thomas Marsden and his wife Nancy all of Dayton, OH; sisters, Rita Horn of New Carlisle, OH, Linda DeVoe of Huber Heights, OH, and Bonnie Ewing of Kettering, OH; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Living Springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Andy Ingram officiating.
Mrs. Geitz was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.
An online guestbook for the Geitz family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.