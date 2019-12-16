Mary E. Perry, 88, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully December 14, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Perry was born on August 8, 1931 to the late Leon Love and the late Nora Frances Sullivan Love. Mary was born and raised in Hartsville, TN, later settling in Lebanon with her husband, the late Alvie Guy Perry. She was a true homemaker, she enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening; she loved her dogs and always gave them special treatment; most of all she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charlie Love, Gordon Love, Helen York and Mattie Griffin.
She is survived by her children, Louise Bass (David), Guy Perry (Neyna), Ann Truitt (Tim), and Debbie Brown (Donald Taccone); grandchildren, Jennifer Guillermo, Starr Perry, Kayla Ring, Paul Harp, Jimmy Cole, and Alex Brown; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and sisters-in-law, Linda Love and Nancy Love.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 18 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Crestview Funeral Home with Bro. Fred Vantrease and Bro. Victor Jungkurth officiating. Interment will follow in Crestview Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
