Mary Eaton Pritchett, 75, of Watertown, died Sunday evening, Dec. 22, 2019 at The Pavillion in Lebanon.
Born March 26, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Callie Mae Gentry Harris and was preceded in death by her sister, Eloise Robertson and brothers, Eddie and Douglas Harris. Mary was a graduate of Watertown High School and a retired bank teller.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Pritchett; children, Terry (Tammy) Pritchett, Tony Pritchett both of Watertown and Teresa (Tristan) Pritchett of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Seth and Hailee Pritchett; great-niece, Lauren Robertson and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Hunter Funeral Home with Rev. Denny Shepard and Rev. Carl Price officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. till service time on Thursday. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park. Mary's grandson, Seth and her nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Pavillion and Alive Hospice for their love and care.
