Mary Eileen McAlexander passed away on January 5, 2021 at age 74.
The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. and on Monday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Mary Eileen McAlexander was born in Highland IL to Violet Elder and Joseph Rapien. She enjoyed artistic endeavors like crochet and coloring books, and gardening. Mrs. McAlexander is survived by her children John Miller, Jean Pritchard (William), Mike (Holly) Miller, Teri McAlexander, and Leslie McAlexander, many adopted children and grandchildren, siblings Mike (Mary) Rapien, Betty (Tim) Guilfoyle, Len (Lora) Rapien, Larry (Debbie) Rapien, brother-in-law Don Davis, numerous nieces and nephews, granddog Oscar, and 2 birds Bonnie and Clyde. She is preceded in death by husband Harvey Eugene McAlexander, parents Joseph and Violet Rapien, sister Karen Davis, brothers Jim Rapien and Ken Rapien, and infant sister Janet Rapien. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.