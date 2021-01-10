Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Hornsby passed away on January 5, 2021 at age 97.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Chris Chambers, is 2 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, and will be followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Mary Elizabeth Hornsby was born to Ruby Holiday and C.S. Chambers in Rome TN. She worked at the VA as a phone operator and was a member of Fairview Church. She loved watching game shows, football, and college basketball. She is survived by son Mike Hornsby, grandchildren Troy (Robin) Hornsby, Brian (Tami) Hornsby, Jeff (Desiree) Hornsby, Jason Hornsby, Ashlee Hornsby (Michael) Barber, Rachel (Josh) Uselton-Proctor, 14 great-grandchildren, and 5 great great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Arthur Hornsby, son Stephen Arthur Hornsby, daughter Margaret Ann Uselton, grandson Chase Stephen Hornsby, and parents C.S. and Ruby Hornsby. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.