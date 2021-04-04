Mary Elizabeth Fisher passed away on March 26, 2021 at age 94.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Tom Watson, was 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Mary Elizabeth Fisher was born in Lebanon TN to Beulah Agee and John Wilson Walker Sr. She loved being with family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, travelling, square dancing, and collecting antiques. She was a member of Philadelphia Church of Christ. Mrs. Fisher is preceded in death by husband of 62 years, J.C. Fisher, son Jay Fisher, daughter Glenda VanNorman, grandson Richard Griffin, great-grandson Justin Fisher, parents John and Beulah Walker, sister Mildred Hudson and brother John Walker Jr. She is survived by daughter Brenda (Tom Hall) Fisher, grandchildren Anthony (Amanda) Griffin, Kevin (Miranda) McNerney, and Charles Garrison, great-grandchildren Crystal Griffin, Emily Garrison, Dorothy Hamilton, Marybeth Griffin, Wyatt Griffin, Justin Griffin, Dani McNerney, and Josh McGuire, and special friends Linda Hall and Lona Barrett. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.