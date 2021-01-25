Mary Elizabeth Williams passed away on January 24, 2021 at age 82.
The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. The family will have a private visitation prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations in her name to The Barn Church (11395 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet TN 37122, 615.754.2114).
Mary Elizabeth Williams was born to Lassie Enoch and Thomas Boulton in Nashville TN. She married Billy Williams 56 years ago and made a home for him and their children. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and playing cards. She was a member of The Barn Church.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband Billy Williams, children Debra (Tim) Gillespie, William (Nancy) Fish, Billy (Kim) Williams, Donnie (Cindy) Williams, and Ronnie Williams, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Lassie and Thomas Boulton, sister Inez Curtis, and brothers Edgar Russell and Thomas Carl Boulton Jr.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to Dr. Roger McKinney, Chelsea Shaw, and the staff at Alive Hospice. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.