Mary Ellen Carpenter Heflin passed away on October 6, 2020 at age 83. The Funeral Service, conducted by Reverend Bucky Hesson, is 11 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home followed by interment in Barton’s Creek Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until the service.
Mrs. Heflin is survived by children Sherry (Carl) Rich, Carl (Tammy) Heflin Jr., Gary Heflin, Terry (Rose) Heflin, Nancy Ray, Dale (Sheree) Heflin, Mary Boles, Christopher (Lora) Heflin, and Lisa Heflin, 26 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, brothers David Carpenter and Edwin Carpenter, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Carl Heflin Sr., parents Phillip and Esther Carpenter, and brother Eugene Carpenter. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.