Mary Frances Parker, age 95 of Gallatin, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Graveside Service will be Wednesday, February 24th at 3:00 p.m. at Sumner Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Travis Fleming officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 23rd from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Family Heritage Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Gallatin First Baptist Church Homebound Ministry, P.O. Box 369, Gallatin, TN 37066 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Mrs. Parker was born December 20, 1925 in Lebanon to the late John Wayne Maynard and Tabbie Burton Maynard. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, William N. Parker; brothers, Jerry Maynard and Sam Maynard; and sisters, Louise Forkum and Margaret Maynard. She is survived by sons, Kerry B. Parker (Judy) of Gallatin and Bobby Parker (Lynne) of Knoxville; daughters, Cynthia O’Neal of Gallatin and Reta Ward (Don) of Hendersonville; brother, Joe Maynard (Phyllis) of Lebanon; sisters, Kathryn Billingsly of Citrus Springs, FL and Josephine Barry (Jim) of Lebanon; 4 grandchildren, Justin O’Neal, Lauren Searcy (Josh), Celena Ward (Jordan), and Ryan Ward, and 4 great grandchildren, Jazzlyn Stephens, Kairee Covington, Olivia Searcy, and Hayden Searcy.
Mary was an LPN for many years, and at the age of 54, she received her RN degree from the University of Tennessee, with Honors. She enjoyed being a nurse and caring for others. The family would like to thank caregivers, Barbara Bowers and Cindy Jenkins. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.