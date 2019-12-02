Mary Gallione, 88, of Mt. Juliet passed away December 2, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Gallione; parents, Joseph and Rose Montefalco; brother-in-law, Joseph Gallo; and cousins, Stella and Joseph Pascolla.
She is survived by her sons, Victor (Cathy), Joseph (Pamela), John (Karen), Mario (Mellonee) and Frank (Michele) Gallione; brother, Frank (Rose) Montefalco, sister, Emily (Hank) Sarnecke; grandchildren, Christopher (Kathleen), Michelle, John Michael, Jaqueline, John David, Arielle, Aubrey, Maria (Harrison), Michael, Marcella, Danielle (Ian), Alexa and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Liliana, Collin, Jocelyn, Madelynn and Robert; sister-in-law, Angie Gallo; and nieces and nephews, Joseph, Phillip, Victor, Cathy, Joseph and Linda.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, December 7 at 10 a.m. at St. John's the Evangelist Catholic Church, 502 S Park Blvd, Streamwood, IL. Entombment will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in River Grove, IL with granddaughters, Michelle, Jaqueline, Arielle, Aubrey, Maria, Marcella, Danielle and Alexa serving as pallbearers.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, December 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Friday, December 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home, 1640 S Green Meadows Blvd, Streamwood, IL.
