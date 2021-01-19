Mary Helen Bass, born September 3, 1931 in Mt. Juliet, TN passed away on January 18, 2021 in Hermitage.
She was the sixth (and last) child of the late Henry Grady and Ida Apple Bass. Ms Bass grew up on her family farm and lived her entire life in Mt. Juliet. Ms Bass was educated in Mt. Juliet and was a 1953 graduate of MTSU. She worked for nearly four decades at First American National Bank (now Regions) in the trust department in Nashville.
Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Henry Francis (Clara) Bass, William Grady (Earune) Bass, James Harmon (Audrey) Bass and Frank Edwin Bass; and sister, Nancy Bass Cox. Survived by great-nieces, Tonya (Mike Kerr) Jernigan and Tammy Love; nieces and nephews, Elois Melton, Lonnie Byrd and Johnnie Ward.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 21st at 2 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor David Fallin officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Tonya Jernigan, Tammy Love, Ann Ramsey, Emily Ramsey, Pat Hamblin and Becky Litchford.
