Mary Hellon Nolen, age 88 of Lebanon, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Pavilion Senior Living.
She was preceded in death by parents, Lafayette Thomas and Jody Lorell Davis; loving husband of 70 years, W.T. Nolen Jr.; and sister, Beckie Walkup.
Mrs. Nolen is survived by daughter, Debbie (John) McHenry and son, Bill (Beth) Nolen; grandchildren, Matt (Susie) McHenry, Peter Nolen (Molly) McHenry, Tim (Layne Dombrosky) Nolen, and Katie (Bret) Kilpatrick; great-grandchildren, Cooper Nolen Rickles, Margaret McHenry, Caroline McHenry, Thomas Nolen McHenry, Trenton Kilpatrick, Kaleigh Kilpatrick, and Brayden Rogers as well as many other loving family and friends.
Mrs. Nolen was born in Bells, TN on December 11, 1930. She graduated from night school in Jackson, TN prior to marrying the love of her life, W.T. Nolen, and moving to Memphis and eventually to the Nashville area in 1963. Mrs. Nolen was a long time member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon, TN. She and her two green thumbs enjoyed gardening and tending orchids, watching and feeding her hummingbirds, painting, cooking, traveling around the country, and the fellowship of Christian friends; but nothing gave her more joy than the company of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Nolen exemplified the teaching of Proverbs 31, a wife of noble character: "Charm is deceptive and beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Give her the reward she has earned and let her works bring her praise." Mrs. Nolen was a resident of the Pavilion Senior Living in Lebanon and her family wishes to thank the staff for their loving care.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the Partlow Funeral Chapel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Immanuel Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Bro. Donald Owens and Bro. Carl Jones will officiate and interment will follow at 2 p.m. in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers are Matt McHenry, Peter McHenry, Tim Nolen, Bret Kilpatrick, Trenton Kilpatrick, and Dave Gordon. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Ruth Sunday School Class at Immanuel Baptist. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Sherry's Run.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com