Mary Inita Hornberger Hagar-Marsalis, age 90 of Hermitage, TN, was received by the Lord on July 23, 2021.
Inita was born on June 28, 1931 in Nashville, TN and was the daughter of the late Jerry and Mary Cartwright Hornberger. She graduated from North High School in 1949. Inita married the love of her life, Hobart “Meathead” Hagar and had 38 happy years before he went to be with the Lord. She was a member of Center chapel Church of Christ, whose members sent cards, called and visited with her during this time of need. She loved her church and all the members. Inita held various jobs before retiring with over 30 years from the State of Tennessee Department of War Records. She enjoyed traveling, reading, crosswords and camping.
Inita was also preceded in death by her daughters, Terri Ann Hagar and Kathi Hildabrand and her brother, Joe Hornberger. The family is deeply thankful for all the wonderful people the Lord sent her way to allow her to stay in her home as long as possible.
She is survived by: Son – Doug (Harriet) Hagar; Grandchildren – Troy (April) Hagar, Todd (Paula) Hagar, Josh (Trina) Hildabrand and Shauna (Matt) Robinson; Great-grandchildren – Kati, Julie, Abi, Cally, Gabe, Reese, Bella, Cole, Cooper and Logan; Great-great grandchildren – Everly and Rhett.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Andy Connelly and Doug Ferguson officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Todd Hagar, Josh Hildabrand, Matt Robinson, Kyle Robinson, Jake Robinson and Tim Hildabrand. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to service time Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel.