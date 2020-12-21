Mary Katheryn Sullivan Bland- age 93 passed away Thursday December 17, 2020 in Quality Health Care & Rehab in Lebanon.
She was born November 7, 1927 to the late Howard & Katy May Callis Sullivan. She was preceded in death by husband, Glen Bland; daughters, Letha Kay Bland and Melba Bland Carr; sister, Doris Barber; brothers, Charles Clem Sullivan & Robert Baxter Sullivan.
She is survived by daughter, Glenda Bland Sellars; sons, Robert (Betty) Bland and Gene (Jeanne) Bland; son-in-law, John Carr; sisters, Martha Smith & Virginia Jordan; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, & 1 great great grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Saturday December 19, 2020 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, Tn 37087. A private Graveside Service will follow in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Preacher Matt Harris will officiate the service.
She was a 1945 graduate of Lebanon High School, a graduate of Draughn's Business School, a homemaker, a seamstress, and a member of the Gladeville Baptist Church. Her passion was being a loving mother and Nanny to her family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sherry's Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, Tn. 37088. Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com