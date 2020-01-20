Mary L. Brown, 90, passed peacefully, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 17, 2020.
Mary was a graduate of Mt Juliet High School and attended Vol State Community College. She was married to Farris E. Brown for 67 years. He preceded her in death. She was secretary at Dupont for 45 years. Mary was also an active member of the Old Hickory Church of Christ for 72 years. Her family will remember her as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her God and her family were her focus throughout her life.
She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her two children, Sherry Pilkinton (Steve) and Tim Brown (Dorothy); grandchildren, Shellie Pilkinton, Stephanie McKendree (Mat), Laura Bearden (Stephen), Meredith Dickens (Jared), and Aubrey Smith (Clay); and six great-grandchildren.
Gathering of family and friends is Sunday, January 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Monday, January 20 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Hermitage Funeral Home. Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Hermitage Funeral Home. Entombment will follow.
In lieu of flowers donations to be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc., P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, Tn. 37222