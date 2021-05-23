Mary L. Frizzell, age 91, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died May 13, 2021.
Mrs. Frizzell was born in Gainesboro, TN and was the daughter of the late, Henry Martin and Eva Mae Hensley Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John William Frizzell, Sr.
She is survived by: Children – John William Frizzell, Jr, Patsy Harris, Jerry (April) Frizzell and Ricky Frizzell; Brothers – Hugh Martin and Charlie Martin; Sister – Barbara Craighead; 5 Grandchildren and 7 Great-grandchildren
Funeral services were conducted 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Eddie Walker officiating. Interment followed at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was 4-8 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel