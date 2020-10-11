Mary Lorraine Wilson, age 87, passed away at her home September 22, 2020 in Lebanon, TN.
Born January 12, 1933 in Hazel Park, Michigan, Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Mary Love, her husband, Charles C. Wilson, her brothers, Joe Love, Ray Love and sisters, Hazel Roby, Shirley Harrold and Doris Harrold.
Survivors include a coterie of nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Lucy Wilson and her Man-Friday of the past fourteen years, Billy Young.
Lorraine loved life and enjoyed helping others and will be fondly remembered by those who knew her.
At her request, Lorraine’s remains will be scattered in the peaceful waters of Old Hickory Lake and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.