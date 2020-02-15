Mary Lou Bass, 94, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedFeb. 11, 2020.
Mrs. Bass was a member of Green Hill Church of Christ. She worked for Dupont and later for the Bank of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon Bank. Mrs. Bass was a member of Ilene’s Travel Club, the Hermitage Ladies Association and the Green Hills Woman’s Club. She enjoyed traveling, needle work, working in her flowers and horse shows. Mrs. Bass was the daughter of the late, Herman and Alta Dedman Enoch. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Enoch and George Enoch.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert Lee “Bob” Bass; daughter, Rebecca Lee “Becky” (Randy) Carter; grandchildren, Samuel (Ashley) Carter and Daniel Carter; great-grandchildren, Reese Carter and Remy Carter; nephew, David Enoch; and nieces: Debra Winfree, Sherry Sadler and Glenda Hanks.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. August Ruff officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Sam Carter, Dan Carter, David Enoch, Lance Vail, Mack Moss and Louis Moss. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Goodall, Michael Hayes, Mike Hamblen and Rufus Page.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Green Hill Church of Christ, 11706 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com