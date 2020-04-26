Mary Magdalene Bennett Ware, 95, severed earthly ties and took her Heavenly flight on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the beautiful age of 95 surrounded by her precious family.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Danny Sellars and Pastor Brad Holliman, will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Jarrod Beazley, Jeff Savage, Jason Savage, Robert “Easy” Posey, Ted Carver, and David Page serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 26th from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
She is survived by children, Mabel (Alvie Adams) Beazley and Dave (Connie) Carver; step-children, Kaye Bills and Danny (Julie) Ware; grandchildren, Michele (Jeff) Savage, Jarrod (Shannon) Beazley, and Rachel (Robert “Easy”) Posey; great-grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer Denby) Savage, Shelby (Dylan) Webb, Miles Posey, Anna Posey, Makayla Posey, Leah Grace Beazley, and Dalton Beazley; sister, Christine (Clifford) Collier; sister-in-law, Sue Bennett; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Daniel “J.D.” Ware; parents, Robert and Laura Bennett; sisters, Myrtle Berry, Lula Scott, Dovie Bennett, Dorothy Bennett, Naomi Groves, and Sadie Vandohlen; brothers, Hobert Bennett, Wilbert Bennett, Bobby Bennett, and Grady Bennett; special friend, Johnnie Daniels.
Born and raised in Lancaster, Tenn., Mary Magdalene Bennett was one of 12 children blessed unto the union of the late Robert and Laura Bennett. Mrs. Ware had a love for gardening. She was gifted from God himself with a green thumb that could grow anything, as her family would say, even a stick. An excellent housekeeper, a great cook, and a lovely decorator- Mary was the true definition of the perfect homemaker. She enjoyed swinging in the gazebo and listening to her late husband, J.D. play the fiddle. Mary will be remembered for looking like a million bucks every time she left the house, playing tricks on her family, and faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.