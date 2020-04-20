Mary Moss, 91 of Castalian Springs, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.
There will be a private graveside service Tuesday April 21 at Historic Gallatin Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Honoring her memory as pallbearers will be: William Lackey, Wayne Lackey, Rick Moss, Billy Moss, Joe Stone, Jr., and Bryan Blackwell.
Ms. Moss was born Jan. 8, 1929 in Sumner County to the late Jerdan Moss and Mattie Hall Moss. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Clarence “Tincey” Moss, Sam “Humpy” Moss, Pete Moss, and Fred “Shortie” Moss; sisters, Martha Sims, and Betty “Bessie” Gilbert. She is survived by sisters, Bula “Cricket” Lackey of Castalian Springs and Lula “Biggie” Hesson of Gallatin; as well as numerous special nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.