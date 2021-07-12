Mary Pat Baltz, age 68, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 10, 2021 after a bout with cancer.
Loving wife and mother, she always said all she wanted to do was be a mom and she loved her children and husband dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Isobel Becker; nephew, Adam Upchurch and son-in-law, Chris Cooper.
She is survived by: Husband of 49 years - Frank Baltz, Jr.; Daughters - Kim Cooper and Amy Baltz; Son - Jay Baltz; Sister - Beverly Upchurch and Betty Ann (Jack) Lay; Brother - Bill (Janet) Becker; Granddaughter - Angie Haynes; Great granddaughter - Saylor Jane.
Family and friends will gather from 3-6 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel to celebrate Mary’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following: OUR KIDS, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mt. Juliet, TN, St. Cecilia Academy Class of 1971, Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Avalon Hospice.