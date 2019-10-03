Mary Patton, age 91 of Hermitage, TN, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. The Funeral Service, conducted by Dr. Paul Castner, will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Gary Pomeroy, Wes Pomeroy, David McMillen, Randy Pomeroy, and Eric Hendricks serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4 from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
Mrs. Patton was born on March 5, 1928 in Norene, Tennessee to the late John Lofton and Grace Dawson McMillen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Elzie Patton; brothers, Charles and William McMillen. She is survived by loving daughter, Linda (Gary) Pomeroy; grandchildren, Rachel Pomeroy (Eric Hendricks), Wes (Libby) Pomeroy; 4 great – grandchildren, Delaney Hawkins, Ansley Hawkins, Connor Pomeroy, and Claire Pomeroy.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.