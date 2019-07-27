Mary Polly “Granny” Mitchell, age 80, passed away on July 25, 2019 surrounded by family as they were singing “Jesus Loves Me”. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Chad Pinion and Brother Danny Sellars, is 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Pallbearers are: Anthony Dyer, Nick Dutton, Matthew Neal, Chad Beard, Timmy Mitchell, and Stevie Hale. Honorary Pallbearers are Sunday School Class at Friendship Baptist and special friends Bobby and Linda Lax, and from Alive Hospice, Kelly Crabtree and Sandra Rodriquez.
Mrs. Mitchell was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by husband Aubrey “Gene” Mitchell, great-grandchild Owen Brown, parents Helen Taylor and James Hale, brothers Chalmus Hale, Delter Hale, William Hale, Lovell Hale, and Cleveland Hale, and sisters Oleta Markum, and Leora Cavozos.
She is survived by children: Lisa Neal, Elizabeth (Roger) Dyer, and Walter “Jr.” (Janet) Dutton; step-daughters: Donna Foster and Trisha Mitchell; grandchildren: Marshallene (Brandon) Sanders, Amber (Robbie) Christmas, Matthew (Jessica) Neal, Crystal (Brandon) Brown, Nick Dutton, Anthony Dyer, and Angela Dyer, Kelsey Foster; great-grandchildren: Zachary Anello, James Dyer, Pearce Brown, Zachary Brown, Brayden Brown, Evie Sanders, Houston Sanders, Dawson Christmas, Addie Christmas, Olivia Cordova, and Kylie Foster; and brother Joe Don Hale.
